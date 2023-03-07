Several parts of Maharashtra are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms over the next two days due to a trough running from south Konkan to central Chhattisgarh at lower tropospheric levels, said an India Meteorological Department official on Monday.

"Under these influences, isolated light or moderate rainfall with thunderstorm is very likely over central India during March 6-8, over Maharashtra from March 6-9 and over Rajasthan and Gujarat on March 6-7," he said.

The rains come at a time when temperatures have been on the higher side all through February, with the average maximum temperature being 29.5 degrees Celsius, which is the highest since 2016, the IMD official said.

Check out full IMD weather forecast here,

1) The Western Disturbance as a trough in middle tropospheric westerlies runs roughly along Long. 68°E to the north of Lat. 15°N neighborhood in lower levels.

2) Isolated light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm very likely over Central India during 6th to 8th March, over Maharashtra during 6th to 9th, over Rajasthan and Gujarat on 6th and 7th March.

3) Hailstorm with gusty winds speed 30-40 kmph at isolated places over East Rajasthan, West Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, and Madhya Maharashtra on 6th and 7th March and over West Rajasthan, Marathwada and Vidharba on 7th March.

4) Isolated light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorm with gusty winds speed 30-40 kmph very likely over Jharkhand on 8th and 9th March.

5) Isolated light rainfall also very likely over Odisha during 7th to 10th March and over Gangetic West Bengal on 9th to 10th March.

6) Isolated light/moderate rainfall with thunderstorms very likely over Arunachal Pradesh, east Assam and Nagaland on 6th and 7th March.

7) Fall in maximum temperatures over Maharashtra by 2-3 degree Celcius during next 2-3 days and rise by 2-3 degree Celcius thereafter.