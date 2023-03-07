Mumbai likely to receive rainfall over next 2 days. See full weather forecast1 min read . Updated: 07 Mar 2023, 09:12 AM IST
IMD weather forecast: Mumbai will receive light to moderate rainfall over the next two days.
Several parts of Maharashtra are likely to receive light to moderate rainfall along with thunderstorms over the next two days due to a trough running from south Konkan to central Chhattisgarh at lower tropospheric levels, said an India Meteorological Department official on Monday.
