The Central Railway has announced a 63-hour mega block that commenced at midnight on May 30, which will cancel 930 local trains.

The Central Railways shared an update on the 63-hour mega block and the platform extension works at two stations — Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai and Thane station on the Mumbai network.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the Central Railways wrote, “The track slewing work at Thane station has been completed. Tempting and blasting of the track are currently in progress."

"The up slow line has been declared fit at 08:04 hrs, well ahead of its scheduled time of 12:30 hrs. However, local trains are currently running approximately 15 to 20 minutes behind schedule. It is expected that the situation will improve by 10:30 hrs," it said.

The mega block started at midnight on May 30 and will conclude at 3.30 pm on Sunday. Typically, the Central Railway operates over 1,800 local train services across its four corridors — Main, Harbour, Trans-Habour, and Uran.

“A 63-hour mega block for the widening of platforms 5 and 6 (in Thane) will start from Thursday midnight while a 36-hour block for the works related to the extension of platforms 10 and 11 (at CSMT) will kick in from Friday midnight," said Rajneesh Goyal, divisional railway manager of Central Railway's Mumbai division.

Local and long-distance trains are expected to be affected during the block period. The railways have appealed to commuters to avoid travelling by local trains, unless necessary.

The railways asked the Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) to operate additional bus services for passengers' convenience.

“We plan to run 254 extra services on nine routes with 43 extra buses during the mega block period," BEST said in an official statement.

On Friday, 161 local trains were cancelled, 534 on Saturday, and 235 on Sunday. The Railways will also short-terminate 444 suburban services, including seven on Friday, 306 on Saturday, and 131 on Sunday. A total of 446 local train services, including 307 on Saturday and 139 on Sunday, will originate from various stations.

