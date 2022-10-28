Mumbai local: Over one crore commuters travelled in AC local till October

Mumbai local: Over one crore commuters travelled in AC local till October2 min read . 02:00 PM IST
- Mumbai local: Since the past few months, there has been a substantial rise in the number of commuters traveling by AC local trains
Indian Railways' Western Railway zone has said that AC local services is gaining popularity among commuters over Western Railway and it it has been growing day by day. Over the past few months, the ridership on AC locals has seen a steady increase and the peak-time services are running to full capacity.
Indian Railways' Western Railway zone has said that AC local services is gaining popularity among commuters over Western Railway and it it has been growing day by day. Over the past few months, the ridership on AC locals has seen a steady increase and the peak-time services are running to full capacity.
"Many commuters now prefer AC locals and it is noteworthy to mention that the total no. of commuters travelling by AC local on Western Railway has crossed the milestone of 1 crore passengers in this financial year up to 27 October," according to a statement by Western Railway.
"Many commuters now prefer AC locals and it is noteworthy to mention that the total no. of commuters travelling by AC local on Western Railway has crossed the milestone of 1 crore passengers in this financial year up to 27 October," according to a statement by Western Railway.
Since the past few months, there has been a substantial rise in the number of commuters traveling by AC local trains. The total no. of commuters travelling by AC locals during the months from April 2022 to till date in this financial year is around 1.01 crore, which is almost 85% more as compared to the commuters travelled for the entire period of the financial year 2019-20. Currently, WR is running total 79 AC local services out of the total 1383 EMU services, which are garnering good response from commuters.
Since the past few months, there has been a substantial rise in the number of commuters traveling by AC local trains. The total no. of commuters travelling by AC locals during the months from April 2022 to till date in this financial year is around 1.01 crore, which is almost 85% more as compared to the commuters travelled for the entire period of the financial year 2019-20. Currently, WR is running total 79 AC local services out of the total 1383 EMU services, which are garnering good response from commuters.
The safe, comfortable AC locals have caught up with Thane, Dombivali and Kalyan passengers during the last 6 months. The number of passengers travelling by AC locals has increased considerably in the past six months from a daily average of 5,939 passengers in February-2022 to that of 41,333 passengers in August -2022, traffic has increased almost 7 times. Presently, Central Railway runs a total of 1810 suburban services including 56 AC locals.
The safe, comfortable AC locals have caught up with Thane, Dombivali and Kalyan passengers during the last 6 months. The number of passengers travelling by AC locals has increased considerably in the past six months from a daily average of 5,939 passengers in February-2022 to that of 41,333 passengers in August -2022, traffic has increased almost 7 times. Presently, Central Railway runs a total of 1810 suburban services including 56 AC locals.
The top 3 stations of Central Railway in terms of AC local passengers from February-2022 to August -2022 are Thane-10,50,511; Dombivali-9,39,431 and Kalyan-9,01,859.
The top 3 stations of Central Railway in terms of AC local passengers from February-2022 to August -2022 are Thane-10,50,511; Dombivali-9,39,431 and Kalyan-9,01,859.
Central Railway has been at the forefront in its efforts to provide a safe and comfortable travel to its passengers and running of AC locals is one of them. The tremendous response to AC locals has given a boost to CR’s efforts in its motto of giving the best service to its passengers.
Central Railway has been at the forefront in its efforts to provide a safe and comfortable travel to its passengers and running of AC locals is one of them. The tremendous response to AC locals has given a boost to CR’s efforts in its motto of giving the best service to its passengers.