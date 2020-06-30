Indian Railways has decided to expand Mumbai local train services to 350 from Wednesday, said Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal today.

From 1 July, Central Railway and Western Railway to run additional 150 and 148 local services, respectively, in Mumbai, the national transporter said in a statement.

The number of services may be modified as per the requirement to ensure social distancing norms, it added.

"Essential staff including those of Centre, IT, defence, Raj Bhavan will be allowed on these local trains currently and with no general passengers yet," Goyal said.

These trains will halt at major stations only as that of fast locals. In the harbour line also, the trains will halt at major stations only.

Earlier on 15 June, both the railway zones that cater to Mumbai had resumed their select suburban services, for essential staff only identified by the state government.

However, the statement also said that in addition to the staff, other categories defined by Ministry of Home Affairs such as defence staff, other employees of Central Government will also be permitted to travel for work purposes in the local trains.

Guidelines for travel for essential staff only:

1) Entry will be given at stations strictly through ID cards of essential staff, as identified by the State Government. Later on, the staff will be issued QR based E-passes which will also bear colour coding to enable swifter ticket checking. State Government will ensure issuing these passes

2) The state government has been urged to ensure all those allowed to travel, are allowed only after ensuring that they are medically fit and do not come from a containment zone.

3) To ensure adequate social distancing in the coaches, unlike its seating capacity to accommodate about 1,200 persons, only about 700 are to be allowed per train.

4) It is also requested that travellers to follow all protocols as mandated for Covid-19.

5) The public is requested not to believe any rumours and not rush to the stations.

Presently, total 200 local train services are being run in and around Mumbai, out of which 130 services are running between CSMT and Kasara/Karjat/Kalyan/Dombivali/Thane on main line and 70 services are running between CSMT and Panvel on harbour line, said an official release.

