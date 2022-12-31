On the occasion of New Year, the Western Railway and Central Railway has announced that it will run special local trains during midnight of 31st December, 2022 and 1st January, 2023.
The Western Railway will run eight special local trains during midnight of 31st December, 2022 and 1st January, 2023.
Of the eight special trains, 4 are DOWN direction i.e. from Churchgate to Virar while the 4 special trains are in UP direction i.e. from Virar to Churchgate.
The timing of special local trains on Churchgate-Virar route are: 1:15 am, 2:00 am, 2:30 am and 3:25 am. The timing of the special local trains on Virar-Churchgate route are: 12:15 am, 12:45 am, 1:40 am, 3:05 am.
In a statement released on the official Twitter handle of Western Railway, it wrote, “For the benefit of commuters on the occasion of #NewYear2023 , WR will run 8 special local train services during midnight of 31st December, 2022 and 1st January, 2023 which includes 4 in DOWN direction, from Churchgate to Virar and 4 in UP direction, from Virar to Churchgate."
Central Railway too will run special suburban services on New Year Eve for the benefit of passengers.
Special train will depart Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 1.30 hrs and arrive Kalyan at 3.00 am, the Central Railways said.
Special train will depart Kalyan at 1.30 am and arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 3.00 am, it added.
On the Harbour line, special train will depart Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 1.30 am and arrive Panvel at 2.50 am. and from Panvel, the train will depart 1.30 am and will arrive Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus at 2.50 am.
As per the Central Railways statement, all these specials will halt at all stations. Passengers are requested to please note. They are advised to follow covid appropriate behaviour for their and other’s safety.
Arrangements for New Years eve in Mumbai
More than 6,000 railway police personnel have been deployed on the sprawling suburban network in the Mumbai metropolitan region to monitor New Year celebrations.
Apart from this, as huge crowd of visitors may throng Mumbai for the New Year celebration at the Gateway of India as well as the Taj Hotel complex, the Mumbai police have also issued several regulations to be followed on the New Year's Eve, news agency ANI has reported.
The police said that appropriate steps are taken by the police administration to maintain law and order in the city.
"We have decided that boats from jetty number 1 to jetty number 4 will remain closed after noon. No boat will leave from Gateway of India on December 31 after 2.00 pm due to security reasons," the police told ANI.
The Mumbai police have also issued several orders for the border's security on New Year. Earlier, the Navi Mumbai police on Wednesday announced several measures and drives being planned on New Year's Eve. The additional force will be deployed on the eve to ensure safe and smooth conduct of celebrations across the city the police said.
"Navi Mumbai Police's security arrangements are going to be good for the New Year even celebrations. Around 3,000-3,500, police personnel and officers will be deployed on the roads. Let common citizens welcome the new year but do so in a safe manner," Milind Bharambe, Commissioner of Police, Navi Mumbai said in a statement.
The Commissioner also appealed to the citizens to enjoy without compromising road safety and security. "People are advised not to drink and drive," he said.
(With inputs from agencies)
