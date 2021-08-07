Maharashtra minister Aditya Thackeray on Friday said that the government of Maharashtra will take a decision on allowing more people to travel in the Mumbai local trains in the next 2-3 days.

The leader hinted that the state could allow fully vaccinated people to use local trains soon, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

Aditya Thackeray said that the main aim of the state government was to prevent the spread of coronavirus infection in the state.

"We have tried to increased hospitals, medical facilities, and supply of oxygen, but it should be our first responsibility that people don't get infected," Thackeray said addressing reporters here today.

BJP has been holding protests to resume the local train service in Mumbai and Thackeray said the opposition party should refrain from playing politics. "Doing protests is fine but also political parties need to act more responsibly. Rather than playing politics, we should focus on saving the lives of our people.

The party's state unit chief Chandrakant Patil, who staged a protest at Sion, said, “The financial condition of low-income groups has already worsened due to the pandemic. If these people are fully vaccinated, then they should be allowed to board the local trains."

In Maharashtra local train services, which are also called the lifeline of Mumbai, are currently operational for just essential service employees due to the corona outbreak. Recently, the demand for resumption of suburban train services for the general public has been gaining steam

Chief Minister Uddhav Thackrey had also declared that the Maharashtra government is considering opening the local train services for all.

The suburban train services in the metropolis were suspended for general public in April this year due to the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic. At present, only government employees and essential services staffers are allowed to travel in local trains.

