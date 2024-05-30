Mumbai local alert! Central Railways to operate 63-hour mega block starting tomorrow; 930 trains to remain cancelled
Central Railway to conduct 63-hour mega block starting from May 30 midnight
The Central Railway is set to cancel 930 local trains due to the 63-hour mega block starting from May 30 at midnight. This mega block will be implemented for platform extension and widening projects at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai and Thane station. The block for the works related to the extension of platforms at CSMT and the widening of platforms at Thane station will end at 3.30 pm on Sunday. Notably, every day, the Central Railway runs over 1,800 local train services across its four corridors: Main, Harbour, Trans-Harbour, and Uran. These services cater to a commuter base of over 30 lakh individuals.