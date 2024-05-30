Mumbai local alert! Central Railways to operate 63-hour mega block starting tomorrow; 930 trains to remain cancelled
Central Railway to conduct 63-hour mega block starting from May 30 midnight
The Central Railway has announced a 63-hour mega block that will commence at midnight on May 30, which will cancel 930 local trains. This mega block will facilitate platform extension and widening projects at two important stations: Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) in south Mumbai and Thane station.