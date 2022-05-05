Mumbai local train fares reduced by 50% from today. Check details here

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The revised fares for both AC and non-AC first class are said to be in effect from today onwards
The decision was taken as daily commuters demanded a reduction in ticket prices
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
In view of daily commuters demanding lowering of ticket fares, the Mumbai local AC trains will have its fares dropped by 50% starting today.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
In view of daily commuters demanding lowering of ticket fares, the Mumbai local AC trains will have its fares dropped by 50% starting today.
This development comes following the Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve's announcing on April 29 that there will be a 50% reduction in fares of Mumbai AC locals. So starting today, the fares of single-journey ticket fare for first-class and AC locals are set to become cheaper.
This development comes following the Minister of State for Railways Raosaheb Danve's announcing on April 29 that there will be a 50% reduction in fares of Mumbai AC locals. So starting today, the fares of single-journey ticket fare for first-class and AC locals are set to become cheaper.
It is important to note that the revised fares for both AC and non-AC first class are said to be in effect from May 5. The decision came in as daily commuters demanded a reduction in ticket prices.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It is important to note that the revised fares for both AC and non-AC first class are said to be in effect from May 5. The decision came in as daily commuters demanded a reduction in ticket prices.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The existing minimum fare of ₹65 for a distance of 5 km will be reduced to ₹30. The minister of state for railways made the announcement at the inauguration of the restored heritage building of Byculla railway station in the presence of Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.
The existing minimum fare of ₹65 for a distance of 5 km will be reduced to ₹30. The minister of state for railways made the announcement at the inauguration of the restored heritage building of Byculla railway station in the presence of Maharashtra Leader of Opposition Devendra Fadnavis.
Additionally, the minister cited that it was a long-pending demand of the public to reduce the fares of air-conditioned local trains in Mumbai and they had received suggestions to reduce the existing fare by at least 20-30%.
Additionally, the minister cited that it was a long-pending demand of the public to reduce the fares of air-conditioned local trains in Mumbai and they had received suggestions to reduce the existing fare by at least 20-30%.