The Maharashtra government today in an order said that only fully vaccinated people will be allowed to board the local trains in Mumbai.

The Maharashtra government issued an order allowing the common people, irrespective of the nature of their jobs, who are vaccinated fully against COVID-19 to board suburban trains in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR). In this order, the state government has extended the definition of fully vaccinated people to cover even those people who are working in non-essential sectors.

In this order, the state government has extended the definition of fully vaccinated people to cover even those people who are working in non-essential sectors. This means people who have taken both the doses of vaccines against COVID-19 and completed 14 days after inoculation can travel in local trains. The government also stated that the people working in essential sectors must be fully vaccinated and should have completed the 14 days post-inoculation before they can be allowed to board local trains.

Currently, essential services like medical services, telecom sector, gas supplies, water providers, and government personnel, etc. have been issued passes irrespective of their vaccination status to ensure that the essential services are not affected.

Currently, the Central Railway and the Western Railway have been issuing a monthly pass to vaccinated commuters instead of daily tickets to curtail the crowd. Notably, both the railways on Monday said suburban services in Mumbai will be operated at the 100 percent capacity of the pre-pandemic level from October 28, but the existing travel restrictions for the general public will remain unchanged.

This decision was taken considering the increased flow of commuters, an official said on Monday. Central Railway and Western Railway will run 1,774 and 1,367 services, respectively, on their suburban network from October 28. The zonal railways used to operate these many services before the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, Central Railway and Western Railway are operating 1,702 and 1,304 suburban services, respectively, which is 95.70 per cent of the total suburban services in the normal period.

However, it has to be noted that a considerable amount of time has passed since the initiation of the vaccination drive. Also the drive has been conducted at a very rapid pace with adequate vaccines being available through the public as well as the private sector.

The State Government vide its order dated 8 October, 2021 has provided the definition for who constitutes a vaccinated person.

Definition of fully vaccinated person:

This includes people who have completed both doses of the vaccine and 14 days have lapsed since the administration of the second dose, people who cannot take the vaccine doses due to medical reasons, and people who cannot take the vaccine due to age restrictions

Hence, In exercise of the powers conferred under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned in the capacity of the Chairperson of the Stare Executive Commitee of the State Disaster Management Authority hereby declares that the mandatory requirement of being fully vaccinated for travel in local trains, and other purposes as specified by the State Government is hereby extended to personnel of essential series as well as all Government personnel. Also, the universal pass which will be a compulsory requirement for the purpose of travel will henceforth be used to only these citizens who fall within the above-mentioned definition of a vaccinated person, irrespective of whether they belong to essential services or not.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.