Mumbai local train: Full vaccination mandatory to travel in suburban services

Hence, In exercise of the powers conferred under the Disaster Management Act, 2005, the undersigned in the capacity of the Chairperson of the Stare Executive Commitee of the State Disaster Management Authority hereby declares that the mandatory requirement of being fully vaccinated for travel in local trains, and other purposes as specified by the State Government is hereby extended to personnel of essential series as well as all Government personnel. Also, the universal pass which will be a compulsory requirement for the purpose of travel will henceforth be used to only these citizens who fall within the above-mentioned definition of a vaccinated person, irrespective of whether they belong to essential services or not.