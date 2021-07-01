To curb the menace of fake tickets and ID cards, the Maharashtra government has decided to introduce a Universal Travel Pass with a QR code for travelling on Mumbai local trains .

According to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), the state along with the railways is currently working together on a five-tier strategy for the pass that will enable people in Mumbai and its outskirts to access suburban local trains, Mumbai Metro and monorail.

The new system is expected to help the BMC keep a track of people using the local train services, which are currently only operational for essential and emergency workers.

While those allowed to travel now only use their ID cards, in the new system, the company applying for the QR coded cards will be required to approach the state disaster management authority.

The officials will then upload the details of the employee and allot a level or degree based on the role of the company.

Through this, a person with a Degree 3 card if the level of restrictions in force is 1, 2 or 3. Similarly, if a person has a Degree 2 pass, they will only be able to travel if the limitation level is 1 or 2. A Degree 5 pass holder will be able to access the local trains regardless of the level of restrictions.

The pass will be checked at the railway stations in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR) with the help of a smartphone or QR code reader.

According to the BMC officials, this system will be different from the one introduced earlier because the QR card will contain a photograph of the holder.

How to apply for it?

To obtain the Universal Travel Pass, one will have to register online on the website of the Disaster Management, Relief and Rehabilitation department of Maharashtra – msdmacov19.mahait.org.

The process of issuing the universal travel pass has already commenced.

Restrictions in Mumbai

India's financial capital Mumbai is currently under Level 3 of the Maharashtra government's phased unlock plan.

This comes in the backdrop of the Uddhav Thackeray-led administration bringing back stricter restrictions in the state after cases of the Delta Plus Covid-19 variant were detected.

The state has amended its five-level unlock plan implemented in June and announced that there will be three-level restrictions in all districts now irrespective of weekly positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy.

Maharashtra government has also said that all administrative units will be under level 3 and above (4 or 5) till the district disaster management authority takes a call to withdraw them, according to a state government notification.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.