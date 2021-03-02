Indian Railways' Western Railway zone has introduced the Mobile Train Radio Communication(MTRC) system which will play an important role in preventing train accidents through effective communication.

The Mobile Train Radio Communication system is an effective and technologically advanced communication system which facilitates an instant and constant interaction of train crew with the Control Centre and the Station Master.

"This system uses lowest time to connect calls i.e 300 milliseconds and it is the first time that MTRC is commissioned in India,"according to a senior railway official.

The railway official said that,"The MRTC acts in a similar way to that of Air traffic control (ATC) for aircrafts. The system will monitor, track and aid in communication between the trains and the control room thereby ensuring smooth movement of rakes as well as help in preventing adverse events."

View Full Image The Mobile Train Radio Communication (MTRC) System for suburban trains between Churchgate & Virar over Mumbai’s suburban section

The new system has already been installed in 105 rakes of Western Railway.

Giving further details on the technology, the official informed that the Churchgate - Virar section (60 km) of Western Railway’s Mumbai suburban section is a high density traffic route where trains run with headway of approx 3 minutes in peak hours. Presently, this section has a capacity to transport over 3.4 million passengers every day by operating over 1300 services each day.

The earlier existing conventional VHF based communication system, Mobile & CUG had its limitations & does not give the facility for communication between the Crew of the running train and the controllers operating from the control center at Mumbai.

This system will also help in getting real time information of train operation during monsoon period.

The provision of new Digital MTRC system was sanctioned at the cost of Rs. 5.98 crore with two years warranty & five years Annual Maintenance Charges (AMC). The design & approval for new Towers was obtained by IIT & Western Railways HQ. The newly commissioned system is an integrated system with the ongoing Train Management System that will enable controllers to communicate with Driver and Guard by using the train number as well as cab number code.

The MTRC System is TETRA (Terrestrial Trunk Radio) based Digital technology; employing TDMA on Air Interface and Internet Protocol based Network Architecture with Distributed Switching Architecture. The salient features of the technology are given as under:

Benefits of Mobile Train Radio Communication (MTRC) System

Single touch dialing to call any of the Two Section Train Controllers, Dy. Train Controller, EMU Controller and Emergency call with over-ride facility to call Dy.CTNL.

Auto Call Answer for Cab Radios for Motorman and Guards to receive only audio (Only from Controllers and call from another cab of same rake)

Contact numbers of three controllers (TPC, SIG and TMS) are fed into the phonebook for easy access while dialing.

Motorman can directly communicate defect of EMU to EMU Controller which reduces detention of other trains.

In cases wherein trains are held up, motormen and guards of trains can be simultaneously informed through broadcast calls, also passengers of trains can be informed through announcement through this system.

Also, in any unusual situation i.e. if the called MTRC phone is busy then on making emergency call the overriding feature the speech will get through and communication will be established. Emergency call goes to DY.TNL.

Cases of Trespassing & knockdowns can be communicated immediately on notice which helps in utilizing the precious moments of golden hour to save the life and to regulate trains to minimize detentions of other trains.

