Indian Railways'Central Railway(CR) zone has decided to introduce 36 additional suburban services with revised main line suburban time table with effect from Saturday. The changes in timings of suburban services in accordance with revised timings of Mail/Express trains and commissioning of 5th and 6th line between Thane and Diva.

Salient features of the revised time table:

• 36 additional services on Main Line. Total number of services on Main Line increases from 858 to 894.

• Total number of services on Mumbai Division of Central Railway increases from 1774 to 1810

• Total number of AC suburban services on Main Line increases from 10 to 44 i.e. 34 new AC services on Main Line. Out of 44 AC services, 25 AC services will run as fast services i.e. 24 fast and one semi-fast

• Total number of fast line services increases from 257 to 270 i.e. 13 more fast line services

• Total number of slow line services increases from 601 to 624 i.e. 23 more slow line services

• With the commissioning of 5th and 6th line few semi-fast services converted into either fast or slow services.

The 44 AC suburban services on Main Line will be run utilizing 3 AC rakes, the details of AC suburban services will be as under -

AC – services (Link – 1)

1. C-4 slow local leaving Kurla at 04.46 hrs arriving CSMT at 05.16 hrs

2. K-1 fast Local leaving CSMT at 05.20 hrs arriving Kalyan at 06.24 hrs

3. K-10 fast local leaving Kalyan at 06.32 hrs arriving CSMT at 07.39 hrs

4. K-17 fast local leaving CSMT at 07.43 hrs arriving Kalyan at 08.46 hrs

5. K-36 fast local leaving Kalyan at 08.54 hrs arriving CSMT at 09.59 hrs

6. K-35 fast local leaving CSMT at 10.04 hrs arriving Kalyan at 11.07 hrs

7. DK-8 fast local leaving Kalyan at 11.22 hrs arriving Dadar at 12.15 hrs

8. DBL-3 fast local leaving Dadar at 12.30 hrs arriving Badlapur at 13.39 hrs

9. BL-36 fast local leaving Badlapur at 13.48 hrs arriving CSMT at 15.14 hrs

10. TL-37* fast local leaving CSMT at 15.19 hrs arriving Titwala at 16.39 hrs

11. TL-50* fast local leaving Titwala at 16.47 hrs arriving CSMT at 18.06 hrs

12. T-109 fast local leaving CSMT at 18.10 hrs arriving Thane at 18.52 hrs

13. T-124 slow local leaving Thane at 18.57 hrs arriving CSMT at 19.55 hrs

14. K-117 slow local leaving CSMT at 20.00 hrs arriving Kalyan at 21.28 hrs

15. K-130 slow local leaving Kalyan at 21.36 hrs arriving CSMT at 23.05 hrs

16. T-147* slow local leaving CSMT at 23.12 hrs arriving Thane at 00.07 hrs

AC – services (Link – 2)

1. T-32 fast local leaving Thane at 08.02 hrs arriving CSMT at 08.50 hrs

2. K-27 fast local leaving CSMT at 08.56 hrs arriving Kalyan at 09.58 hrs

3. DK-6 fast local leaving Kalyan at 10.02 hrs arriving Dadar at 10.52 hrs

4. DBL-1 fast local leaving Dadar at 11.08 hrs arriving Badlapur at 12.21 hrs

5. BL-32 fast local leaving Badlapur at 12.27 hrs arriving CSMT at 13.53 hrs

6. T-77 fast local leaving CSMT at 14.03 hrs arriving Thane at 14.46 hrs

7. T-88 fast local leaving Thane at 15.03 hrs arriving CSMT at 15.45 hrs

8. K-83 fast local leaving CSMT at 16.10 hrs arriving Kalyan at 17.18 hrs

9. K-94 fast local leaving Kalyan at 17.27 hrs arriving CSMT at 18.30 hrs

10. K-103 fast local leaving CSMT at 18.36 hrs arriving Kalyan at 19.41 hrs

11. K-122 slow local leaving Kalyan at 19.56 hrs arriving CSMT at 21.28 hrs

12. K-125 Semi fast local leaving CSMT at 21.42 hrs arriving Kalyan at 23.05 hrs

13. DK-16 slow local leaving Kalyan at 23.11 hrs arriving Dadar at 00.21 hrs

14. DT-1 slow local leaving Dadar at 00.29 hrs arriving Thane at 01.05 hrs

AC – services (Link – 3)

1. T-24 slow local leaving Thane at 07.04 hrs arriving CSMT at 08.00 hrs

2. T-19 fast local leaving CSMT at 08.04 hrs arriving Thane at 08.46 hrs

3. T-46 fast local leaving Thane at 09.03 hrs arriving CSMT at 09.47 hrs

4. A-15 fast local leaving CSMT at 09.51 hrs arriving Ambernath at 11.08 hrs

5. A-30 slow local leaving Ambernath at 11.17 hrs arriving CSMT at 13.02 hrs

6. T-71 slow local leaving CSMT at 13.06 hrs arriving Thane at 14.06 hrs

7. T-86 slow local leaving Thane at 14.22 hrs arriving CSMT at 15.20 hrs

8. DL-29 slow local leaving CSMT at 15.24 hrs arriving Dombivli at 16.43 hrs

9. DL-36 slow local leaving Dombivli at 16.55 hrs arriving CSMT at 18.14 hrs

10. DL43* slow local leaving CSMT at 18.18 hrs arriving Dombivli at 19.37 hrs

11. DL-48* slow local leaving Dombivli at 19.50 hrs arriving CSMT at 21.12 hrs

12. K-123* slow local leaving CSMT at 21.16 hrs arriving Kalyan at 22.45 hrs

13. K-138* slow local leaving Kalyan at 22.56 hrs arriving CSMT at 00.27 hrs

14. C-3* slow local leaving CSMT at 00.31 hrs arriving Kurla at 01.00 hrs

The services marked () will run on Sundays/Holidays with Non AC rake.*

