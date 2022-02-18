4 min read.Updated: 18 Feb 2022, 07:27 AM ISTLivemint
Indian Railways'Central Railway(CR) zone has decided to introduce 36 additional suburban services with revised main line suburban time table with effect from Saturday. The changes in timings of suburban services in accordance with revised timings of Mail/Express trains and commissioning of 5th and 6th line between Thane and Diva.
• 36 additional services on Main Line. Total number of services on Main Line increases from 858 to 894.
• Total number of services on Mumbai Division of Central Railway increases from 1774 to 1810
• Total number of AC suburban services on Main Line increases from 10 to 44 i.e. 34 new AC services on Main Line. Out of 44 AC services, 25 AC services will run as fast services i.e. 24 fast and one semi-fast
• Total number of fast line services increases from 257 to 270 i.e. 13 more fast line services
• Total number of slow line services increases from 601 to 624 i.e. 23 more slow line services
• With the commissioning of 5th and 6th line few semi-fast services converted into either fast or slow services.