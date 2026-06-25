Mumbai local train stabbing: Suspect arrested as question remains over passenger safety after second incident in June

Mumbai Police on Wednesday arrested a suspect in connection with the murder of a youth on a moving local train during an argument. The suspect, identified as 30-year-old Sachin Ramesh Suvarna, was arrested after a massive manhunt, which included the scanning of footage from nearly 400 CCTV cameras.

The victim, 22-year-old Mayank Lohar, was stabbed inside a first-class compartment on Tuesday, between Andheri and Borivali railway stations in the western suburbs, after an argument over closing the doors amid the rains.

Stabbed over closing train door It is yet unclear who, among the victim and suspect, wanted the door to remain open and who objected to it.

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According to police, Lohar and Suvarna got into an altercation on the Churchgate-Nallasopara fast local as it pulled into the Andheri station at 10.42 pm. During the argument, Suvarna, who works at the Sahar Cargo complex of the Mumbai airport, pulled out "sattu" (a sharp weapon) from his possession and allegedly stabbed Lohar in the abdomen and chest.

The victim, who suffered multiple stab injuries, collapsed, and Suvarna jumped out of the train at Borivali station before it came to a halt and ran away.

How the suspect was arrested Suvarna, a resident of Mira Road, went home after the murder and told his father that he had an altercation on the local train. According to police, around Tuesday midnight, he left his house fearing arrest and had planned to leave Mumbai.

He was tracked down after the investigators scanned footage from over 400 CCTV cameras installed at Borivali, Andheri, Mira Road, and Nallasopara railway stations, as well as adjoining entry-exit points of the city.

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"With the help of technical intelligence and other inputs, the attacker was identified from the footage and tracked down to Panvel," a senior railway police official told PTI.

The weapon used in the crime is yet to be recovered, he said, adding that Suvarna's interrogation was underway.

Second stabbing this month This was the second stabbing incident inside a Mumbai local train this month. On June 12, Satish Kumar Bolamani Pathak, a resident of Masjid Bunder in Mumbai, was stabbed on a train headed for Khopoli from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus.

The 26-year-old victim was stabbed and assaulted by two men and stabbed with a knife following a dispute over a seat.

Don't defame Mumbai local train: Minister Meanwhile, Maharashtra Minister Yogesh Kadam on Wednesday urged people not to judge the entire Mumbai suburban railway network based on a single criminal incident.