Mumbai local train: Now, passengers with long-distance rail ticket can travel

Passengers commuting on long-distance trains will now be able to take the Mumbai suburban locals, said Ministry of Railway on Thursday.

According to a press release, passengers who have a valid and confirmed ticket for any outstation train are allowed to buy a non-return local train ticket. Similarly, those arriving in the city by long-distance trains can also travel by local trains within six hours.

At present, only select categories of people, including staff of essential services and women, are allowed to board suburban trains.

On December 15, the Maharashtra Government had proposed to the railways that outstation train passengers be allowed to travel on suburban locals.

Efforts to resume service

The Maharashtra government has tried to restart the services recently and even sent a representation to Indian Railways to resume local train services for the general public while ensuring adherence to all Covid-19 protocols.

The state had said earlier this week that Suburban train services in Mumbai are likely to be opened to all commuters from early January.

"We have been writing to the Railway ministry to open the suburban network to all commuters and it may be done from early January next year, said Vijay Wadettiwar, Maharashtra Relief and Rehabilitation Minister.

Special service

The local trains had restarted in July with only about 45% of the estimated passenger traffic. The footfall of essential workforce has increased since.

Entry is given at stations strictly through ID cards of essential staff, as identified by the State Government. The government has also introduced a QR code reader at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and 14 suburban railway stations.

Shalabh Goel, divisional railway manager of CR's Mumbai division, said scanners have been installed at CSMT and other stations to check QR code-based e-passes issued to essential and emergency services staff, who are allowed to travel by train during the lockdown.

Considering the hardships faced by the students amid coronavirus outbreak, Indian Railways had in September also allowed the JEE and NEET aspirants to travel by Mumbai suburban railways on the examination days.

The suburban network, called Mumbai's lifeline, use to ferry over 70 lakh commuters daily before the coronavirus outbreak.

The vast rail network was closed in March-end after the coronavirus-induced lockdown.

