Mumbai local train: Railway gives update amid power outage

Several areas in Mumbai faced power outages due to massive voltage fluctuations in the grid supplying power. “Due to tripping of MSEB 220kv Transmission line on Mulund -Trombay the power supply to most of the parts Mumbai has affected," saidBrihanmumbai Electricity Supply and Transport (BEST) PRO.

A tweet from the Tata Power said,"Tata Power would like to inform you that parts of South Mumbai had unforeseen electricity failure due to massive voltage fluctuations in the grid supplying power. The Tata Power hydros plants are however operational and the power supply will be restored soon."

Meanwhile, the Western Railway Mumbai Suburban section between Churchgate to Andheri has been restored at 10.45 am which was disrupted due to power outage in several parts of Mumbai.

Earlier, Train movement halted between Andheri and Churchgate railway stations as the power supply stopped, Western Railway's chief public relations officer Sumit Thakur said. The local trains, considered as the lifeline of the country's financial capital, were moving on the Central Railway route after a brief disruption, but the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus was facing a blackout, officials said. Earlier, residents of Sion, Dadar and Matunga areas in central Mumbai reported a power outage.

There were also similar reports from parts of south Mumbai, said Nehal Shah, a municipal corporator. The exact cause of the power outage has not yet been determined and efforts are on restore the supply, officials said. The Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport, a state undertaking, distributes power in the island city and depends on producers like the Tata Power. A spokesperson of the Tata Power did not immediately comment on the outage.

Earlier, Mumbai had faced a massive power outage on October 12, 2020 which lasted up to 18 hours in certain pockets.

