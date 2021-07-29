Mumbai local train: Restrictions likely to be lifted for fully vaccinated soon

This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
The local train services, which are also called the lifeline of Mumbai, are currently operational for just essential service employees due to the corona outbreak
Mumbai: Amid growing demand to resume local train services for the general public, the Maharashtra government is planning to allow fully vaccinated passengers to travel unrestricted in suburban train services.
On Wednesday, Maharashtra Cabinet Minister Aslam Shaikh hinted that fully vaccinated passengers could be permitted to travel unrestricted in suburban train services within two to three days, news agency ANI reported.
Speaking to the media, Shaikh said in the state cabinet meeting, a detailed discussion took place over the opening of Mumbai local train and Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) buses for fully vaccinated individuals.
"As a Minister, I am also of the view that person whose two doses are completed should be allowed to travel in Mumbai local, we have also informed Chief Minister about this. After studying the report by the task force, a decision on Mumbai local will be taken in next two to three days," said Shaikh, who is Guardian Minister of Mumbai.
Notably, local train services, which are also called the lifeline of Mumbai, are currently operational for just essential service employees due to the corona outbreak.
