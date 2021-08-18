The local train services on Mumbai's harbour line between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Vadala stations were briefly suspended on Wednesday afternoon due to technical issues, said the central railway.

The services were suspended around 3 pm due to an issue in holding power in overhead wire near Vadala station, Shivaji Sutar, chief public relations officer of the CR said.

Later, the Central Railway said in a tweet that services have resumed and operations are running normally.

Services increased

Indian Railways' Western Railway and Central Railway zone increased the number of suburban local train services with effect from Monday.

Western Railway is running 1,300 suburban services on its Mumbai suburban section. Earlier, it was running 1,201 services on suburban network of the Mumbai division.

With an increase of 99 services, the total services of 1,300 suburban services on its suburban section will become about 95 % of the pre-Covid services (1,367 services).

Central Railway is also running 1,686 suburban services in the Mumbai division. Earlier, it was running 1,612 services.

With an increase of 74 services, the total services of 1,686 suburban services on its all suburban sections will become 95% of the pre-Covid services (1,774 services).

The decision to increase the frequency of Mumbai local train services were taken after it resumed for people who have taken both the doses of the Covid-19 vaccine from 15 August, after a gap of four months.

Passengers were restricted from commuting in local trains in the first week of April after the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

While the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) had started with an offline verification process earlier for fully vaccinated people and issuing monthly passes at 53 railway stations.

