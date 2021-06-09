Heavy rainfall lashed Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra today with the advance of the monsoon in the state. Due to the rains, local train services between Kurla and CSMT has been halted as water is flowing over tracks between Kurla & Sion stations, news agency ANI reported.

"Mumbai Local train services b/w Kurla & CSMT halted as water is flowing over tracks b/w Kurla & Sion stations. Traffic stopped at 9.50 am, the decision taken as a precautionary measure to avoid any untoward incident. Traffic will resume as soon as the water recedes," said Central railway CPRO.

Mumbai has been receiving rainfall since Tuesday night.

"Monsoon has arrived in Mumbai today, normal arrival date is June 10 every year so it has arrived prior to the average arrival date," said Dr Jayanta Sarkar, Deputy Director General (DDG), IMD Mumbai.

The IMD in a tweet said that the southwest monsoon is likely to advance into more parts of Maharashtra and is likely to advance into more parts of Telangana and Andhra Pradesh, some parts of Odisha, and more parts of West Bengal during the next two days.

Earlier on Monday, IMD warned of heavy rains during four days from June 9 to 12 in all districts in the Konkan, including the Mumbai metropolitan areas.

