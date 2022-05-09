Mumbai local train services delayed by 15 minutes due to technical glitch

Mumbai local train services delayed by 15 minutes due to technical glitch1 min read . 07:35 AM IST
- Mumbai local train update: As a result of the technical glitch, the services of trains have been delayed between Dahisar and Borivali stations
The local train services in Mumbai operated by the Western Railway division faced disruption on Monday due to an overhead wire breakdown between Dahisar - Borivali stations. As a result of the technical glitch, the services of trains have been delayed between both the stations by 10-15 minutes.
The Western Railway took to Twitter to inform that the local train services between Dahisar and Borivali station were disrupted and tweeted,"Due to Overhead Electric Wire breakdown between Dahisar - Borivali @ 5.50 hrs all UP through trains are being diverted through UP local line. UP fast locals delayed by 15 min.Restoration work in progress and will be completed soon. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."
After the problem was encountered, the Western Railway took to Twitter to inform that the local train services between Dahisar and Borivali have resumed and it put out a tweet," Technical problem in over head Wire between Dahisar & Borivali has been put right at 7.23 hrs.
A heavy rush, consisting majority of office goers since it is Monday, is expected to be build up at the stations falling on the affected line.
