Mumbai local train services delayed by 15 minutes due to technical glitch

The Western Railway took to Twitter to inform that the local train services between Dahisar and Borivali station were disrupted and tweeted,"Due to Overhead Electric Wire breakdown between Dahisar - Borivali @ 5.50 hrs all UP through trains are being diverted through UP local line. UP fast locals delayed by 15 min.Restoration work in progress and will be completed soon. Inconvenience caused is deeply regretted."