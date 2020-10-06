Mumbai local train services disrupted as overhead wire snaps

Local train services of the Western Railway division were disrupted in Mumbai today morning after an overhead wire snapped at Nallasopara station, officials said.

Restoration work is currently underway, a Government Railway Police (GRP) official said.

As a result of the snapping of the wire suburban services on the Churchgate-bound fast corridor stopped from which power is drawn to run the train, snapped around 6.30 am at Nallasopara station in neighbouring Palghar district, he said.

A Mumbai-bound long distance train was also held up at Nallasopara, railway sources said.

The incident is likely to delay local trains for next few peak morning hours, affecting commuters.

The Western Railway runs local trains from Churchgate in south Mumbai to Palghar's Dahanu station, located about 120 km from here.

Meanwhile Western Railway has detected several cases of fake ID card holders who have been travelling in the Special Suburban services.in the wake of such fraud cases being detected special drives are being conducted at stations. On an average, daily 20 cases of dubious/suspicious ID cases have been detected and penalized.

Since the start of special local trains from 15th June till 2nd October 2020, five FIR cases have been registered with GRP in fraud ID cases under various sections of Indian Penal Code. Total 4,555 cases of Without Ticket & Unbooked Luggage cases have been detected and an amount of Rs. 23.24 lakhs has been recovered as penalty

It has been currently operating 500 special services for staff of the essential services, and state and central government employees in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.

*With inputs from agencies

