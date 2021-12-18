Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / News / India /  Mumbai: Local train services on this route will be suspended tomorrow for 18 hrs. Full detail here

Mumbai: Local train services on this route will be suspended tomorrow for 18 hrs. Full detail here

Mumbai local train: Central Railways will be blocking local trains between Thane and Diva railway stations for 18 hours on Sunday
2 min read . 12:30 PM IST Livemint

According to the Central Railway, the 18-hour blockage will be due to construction activities of the fifth and sixth railway lines between Thane and Diva railway station

Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

The Central Railways (CR) will be blocking train services between Thane and Diva railway stations for 18 hours on Sunday. The 18-hour blockage will be due to construction activities of the fifth and sixth railway lines between Thane and Diva railway station, the Central Railway said in an official statement.

The infrastructure block on the Thane-Diva corridor will be operated from 8 AM on Sunday till 2 AM on Sunday. Due to this, the train will be changed, slow trains will be diverted to the fast lines between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan and Diva and Mulund railway stations.

View Full Image
18 hrs Infrastructure Block between Thane and Diva
Click on the image to enlarge
View Full Image
18 hrs Infrastructure Block between Thane and Diva
Click on the image to enlarge

Changes in local train running pattern for December 19 and December 20 due to infrastructure block on Thane-Diva corridor:

  • Up slow / semi-fast services to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Kalyan from 07.47 hrs to 23.52 hrs will be diverted o­n Up fast line between Diva and Mulund skipping halt at Mumbra and Kalva
  • Down slow/semi-fast services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Mulund at 07.42 hrs to 01.15 hrs (of 20.12.2021) will be diverted o­n Down fast line between Mulund and Diva stations skipping halt at Kalva and Mumbra
  • Suburban services will not be available at Kalva and Mumbra stations during the block period.
  • Passengers boarding from Kopar and Thakurli stations are advised to board trains from Dombivali and Kalyan respectively.
  • Railway Administration has arranged to run buses in coordination with Thane and Kalyan-Dombivali Transport Undertakings for the benefit of passengers.

Cancellation of express trains journey commencing o­n December 19 (Sunday)

  • 11007 / 11008 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express
  • 12109 /12110 Mumbai-Manmad-Mumbai Panchvati Express
  • 12071 / 12072 Mumbai-Jalna-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express
  • 11401 Mumbai-Adilabad Nandigram Express
  • 12123 /12124 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen
  • 12111 Mumbai-Amravati Express
  • 11139 Mumbai-Gadag Express
  • 17612 Mumbai-Nanded Express
  • 11029 Mumbai-Kolhapur Koyna Express

Cancellation of express trains journey commencing o­n December 20 (Monday)

  • 11402 Adilabad-Mumbai Nandigram Express
  • 11140 Gadag-Mumbai Express

Short termination / Short origination of Express trains

  • 17317 Hubballi-Dadar Express JCO 18.12.2021 will be short terminated at Pune
  • 17318 Dadar- Hubballi Express JCO 19.12.2021 will short originate from Pune

