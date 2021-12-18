According to the Central Railway, the 18-hour blockage will be due to construction activities of the fifth and sixth railway lines between Thane and Diva railway station

The Central Railways (CR) will be blocking train services between Thane and Diva railway stations for 18 hours on Sunday. The 18-hour blockage will be due to construction activities of the fifth and sixth railway lines between Thane and Diva railway station, the Central Railway said in an official statement. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The infrastructure block on the Thane-Diva corridor will be operated from 8 AM on Sunday till 2 AM on Sunday. Due to this, the train will be changed, slow trains will be diverted to the fast lines between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Kalyan and Diva and Mulund railway stations.

18 hrs Infrastructure Block between Thane and Diva

Changes in local train running pattern for December 19 and December 20 due to infrastructure block on Thane-Diva corridor:

Up slow / semi-fast services to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Kalyan from 07.47 hrs to 23.52 hrs will be diverted o­n Up fast line between Diva and Mulund skipping halt at Mumbra and Kalva

Down slow/semi-fast services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Mulund at 07.42 hrs to 01.15 hrs (of 20.12.2021) will be diverted o­n Down fast line between Mulund and Diva stations skipping halt at Kalva and Mumbra

Suburban services will not be available at Kalva and Mumbra stations during the block period.

Passengers boarding from Kopar and Thakurli stations are advised to board trains from Dombivali and Kalyan respectively.

Railway Administration has arranged to run buses in coordination with Thane and Kalyan-Dombivali Transport Undertakings for the benefit of passengers. Cancellation of express trains journey commencing o­n December 19 (Sunday)

11007 / 11008 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express

12109 /12110 Mumbai-Manmad-Mumbai Panchvati Express

12071 / 12072 Mumbai-Jalna-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express

11401 Mumbai-Adilabad Nandigram Express

12123 /12124 Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen

12111 Mumbai-Amravati Express

11139 Mumbai-Gadag Express

17612 Mumbai-Nanded Express

11029 Mumbai-Kolhapur Koyna Express Cancellation of express trains journey commencing o­n December 20 (Monday)

17317 Hubballi-Dadar Express JCO 18.12.2021 will be short terminated at Pune

17318 Dadar- Hubballi Express JCO 19.12.2021 will short originate from Pune

