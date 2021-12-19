OPEN APP
Mumbai local train services suspended for 18 hrs today; 11 trains cancelled. Check list
Mumbai: The Central Railway on Sunday blocked train services between Thane and Diva corridor for 18 hours. The suspension of train services will continue till 2 AM on Monday, the Central Railway said in a statement. The 18-hour blockage is an infrastructure block on Thane and Diva slow corridor for the fifth and sixth railway lines work. According to the Central Railway, "Suburban services will not be available at Kalva and Mumbra stations during this period". Besides, a total of 11 trains have been cancelled till Monday, December 20. As a result, the Central Railway, in coordination with municipal authorities, have arranged buses for the benefit of passengers, it added.

"Railway Administration has arranged to run buses in coordination with Thane and Kalyan-Dombivali Transport Undertakings for the benefit of passengers," the Central Railway said in an official statement. 

List of cancelled trains on Sunday

  • Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express
  • Mumbai-Manmad-Mumbai Panchvati Express
  • Mumbai-Jalna-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express
  • Mumbai-Adilabad Nandigram Express
  • Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen
  • Mumbai-Amravati Express
  • Mumbai-Gadag Express
  • Mumbai-Nanded Express
  • Mumbai-Kolhapur Koyna Express

List of cancelled trains on Monday

  • Adilabad-Mumbai Nandigram Express
  • Gadag-Mumbai Express

Short termination / Short origination of Express trains

  • 17317 Hubballi-Dadar Express JCO 18.12.2021 will be short terminated at Pune and
  • 17318 Dadar- Hubballi Express JCO 19.12.2021 will short originate from Pune.

List of diverted trains

  • Semi-fast services to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Kalyan from 7:47 AM to 11.52 PM will be diverted o­n Up fast line between Diva and Mulund skipping halt at Mumbra and Kalva; further re-diverted o­n Up slow line at Mulund station and arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.
  • Semi-fast services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Mulund at 7:42 AM to 1:15 AM (of 20.12.2021) will be diverted o­n Down fast line between Mulund and Diva stations skipping halt at Kalva and Mumbra; further re-diverted o­n Down slow line at Diva station and arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

