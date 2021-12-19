Mumbai: The Central Railway on Sunday blocked train services between Thane and Diva corridor for 18 hours. The suspension of train services will continue till 2 AM on Monday, the Central Railway said in a statement. The 18-hour blockage is an infrastructure block on Thane and Diva slow corridor for the fifth and sixth railway lines work. According to the Central Railway, "Suburban services will not be available at Kalva and Mumbra stations during this period". Besides, a total of 11 trains have been cancelled till Monday, December 20. As a result, the Central Railway, in coordination with municipal authorities, have arranged buses for the benefit of passengers, it added.