2 min read.Updated: 19 Dec 2021, 07:11 AM ISTLivemint
Mumbai: Suburban services will not be available at Kalva and Mumbra stations for 18 hours
Railway Administration has arranged to run buses for the benefit of passengers
Listen to this article
Mumbai: The Central Railway on Sunday blocked train services between Thane and Diva corridor for 18 hours. The suspension of train services will continue till 2 AM on Monday, the Central Railway said in a statement. The 18-hour blockage is an infrastructure block on Thane and Diva slow corridor for the fifth and sixth railway lines work. According to the Central Railway, "Suburban services will not be available at Kalva and Mumbra stations during this period". Besides, a total of 11 trains have been cancelled till Monday, December 20. As a result, the Central Railway, in coordination with municipal authorities, have arranged buses for the benefit of passengers, it added.
"Railway Administration has arranged to run buses in coordination with Thane and Kalyan-Dombivali Transport Undertakings for the benefit of passengers," the Central Railway said in an official statement.
Semi-fast services to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Kalyan from 7:47 AM to 11.52 PM will be diverted on Up fast line between Diva and Mulund skipping halt at Mumbra and Kalva; further re-diverted on Up slow line at Mulund station and arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.
Semi-fast services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Mulund at 7:42 AM to 1:15 AM (of 20.12.2021) will be diverted on Down fast line between Mulund and Diva stations skipping halt at Kalva and Mumbra; further re-diverted on Down slow line at Diva station and arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.
Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.
Never miss a story! Stay connected and informed with Mint.
Download
our App Now!!