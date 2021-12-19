This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mumbai: Suburban services will not be available at Kalva and Mumbra stations for 18 hours
Railway Administration has arranged to run buses for the benefit of passengers
Mumbai: The Central Railway on Sunday blocked train services between Thane and Diva corridor for 18 hours. The suspension of train services will continue till 2 AM on Monday, the Central Railway said in a statement. The 18-hour blockage is an infrastructure block on Thane and Diva slow corridor for the fifth and sixth railway lines work. According to the Central Railway, "Suburban services will not be available at Kalva and Mumbra stations during this period". Besides, a total of 11 trains have been cancelled till Monday, December 20. As a result, the Central Railway, in coordination with municipal authorities, have arranged buses for the benefit of passengers, it added.
"Railway Administration has arranged to run buses in coordination with Thane and Kalyan-Dombivali Transport Undertakings for the benefit of passengers," the Central Railway said in an official statement.
17317 Hubballi-Dadar Express JCO 18.12.2021 will be short terminated at Pune and
17318 Dadar- Hubballi Express JCO 19.12.2021 will short originate from Pune.
List of diverted trains
Semi-fast services to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Kalyan from 7:47 AM to 11.52 PM will be diverted on Up fast line between Diva and Mulund skipping halt at Mumbra and Kalva; further re-diverted on Up slow line at Mulund station and arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.
Semi-fast services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Mulund at 7:42 AM to 1:15 AM (of 20.12.2021) will be diverted on Down fast line between Mulund and Diva stations skipping halt at Kalva and Mumbra; further re-diverted on Down slow line at Diva station and arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.
