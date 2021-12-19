Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Mumbai: The Central Railway on Sunday blocked train services between Thane and Diva corridor for 18 hours. The suspension of train services will continue till 2 AM on Monday, the Central Railway said in a statement. The 18-hour blockage is an infrastructure block on Thane and Diva slow corridor for the fifth and sixth railway lines work. According to the Central Railway, "Suburban services will not be available at Kalva and Mumbra stations during this period". Besides, a total of 11 trains have been cancelled till Monday, December 20. As a result, the Central Railway, in coordination with municipal authorities, have arranged buses for the benefit of passengers, it added. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

"Railway Administration has arranged to run buses in coordination with Thane and Kalyan-Dombivali Transport Undertakings for the benefit of passengers," the Central Railway said in an official statement.

List of cancelled trains on Sunday

Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Express

Mumbai-Manmad-Mumbai Panchvati Express

Mumbai-Jalna-Mumbai Janshatabdi Express

Mumbai-Adilabad Nandigram Express

Mumbai-Pune-Mumbai Deccan Queen

Mumbai-Amravati Express

Mumbai-Gadag Express

Mumbai-Nanded Express

Mumbai-Kolhapur Koyna Express List of cancelled trains on Monday

Adilabad-Mumbai Nandigram Express

Gadag-Mumbai Express Short termination / Short origination of Express trains

17317 Hubballi-Dadar Express JCO 18.12.2021 will be short terminated at Pune and

17318 Dadar- Hubballi Express JCO 19.12.2021 will short originate from Pune. List of diverted trains

Semi-fast services to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Kalyan from 7:47 AM to 11.52 PM will be diverted o­n Up fast line between Diva and Mulund skipping halt at Mumbra and Kalva; further re-diverted o­n Up slow line at Mulund station and arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

Semi-fast services from Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus leaving Mulund at 7:42 AM to 1:15 AM (of 20.12.2021) will be diverted o­n Down fast line between Mulund and Diva stations skipping halt at Kalva and Mumbra; further re-diverted o­n Down slow line at Diva station and arrive destination 10 minutes behind schedule.

