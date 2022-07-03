Mumbai local train services to be affected on these routes today. Details here

Central Railway said that mega block has been announced to carry out various operational maintenance work of tracks, signalling, and overhead equipment
Indian Railways will carry out the mega block in Mumbai on Sunday, July 3 due to which local train services will be affected on various routes. According to a circular by Central railway, the mega block has been announced to carry out various operational maintenance work of tracks, signalling, and overhead equipment.
"Central Railway and Western Railway will conduct Mumbai Mega Block and Jumbo Block on most of the Sundays for the maintenance works of rail racks and other related works under both the Railway zones," the Indian Railways said.
There will be a five-hour block on Sunday between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus (CSMT) and Vidyavihar on the up and down slow line between 10:55 am to 3:55 pm. Slow trains on the route will be diverted to fast lines during the mega block.
Mumbai local train mega block on July 3:
1. Central line
Dn slow services leaving CSMT from 10:48 am to 3:49 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between CSMT and Vidyavihar. The trains on this route will halt at Byculla, Parel, Dadar, Matunga, Sion and Kurla and further re-diverted on proper Dn slow line.
The up slow services leaving Ghatkopar from 10:41 am to 3:52 pm will be diverted on Up fat lines between Vidyavihar and CSMT. Trains will halt at Kurla, Sion, Matunga, Dadar, parel and Byculla.
The local train services between Panvel and Vashi up and dn will be affected from 11:05 am to 4:05 pm. Local trains between Panvel and CSMT will remain suspended from 10:33 am to 3:49 pm. Trains between CSMT and Panvel/Belapur will remain suspended from 9:45 am to 3:12 pm.
3. Tran-Harbour line
The Panvel-Thane line will remain suspended from 11:02 am to 3:53 pm. There will be no trains on the Thane-Panvel line from 10:01 am to 3:20 pm. Trans-harbor line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.
4. Western line
Borivali – Bhayandar Stations UP Fast (23.45 hrs – 03.45 hrs) / Down Fast (00.45 hrs – 04.45 hrs) will remain suspended on July 3, Sunday.
