With the announcement made by Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray about allowing vaccinated people to travel in local trains in Mumbai from Sunday(August 15). At present, only government employees and essential services staffers are allowed to travel in local trains

The Chief Minister said that passengers who are smartphone users can download the train pass through the mobile app.

Here is a step-by-step guide for how to download the QR pass:

A special app has been created to get the QR pass for people who are fully vaccinated and have completed the completed 14-day period after their second dose of Covid-19 vaccine.

Commuters who do not have smartphones can obtain the QR pass offline from the local ward offices also.

The QR codes will help the railway authorities to verify the authenticity of the people travelling in the local trains.

As of now, 19 lakh people in Mumbai are fully vaccinated, Thackeray added. Over the last few days, several organisations and political parties had been demanding that common people, who are fully vaccinated against COVID-19, be allowed to board the local trains, called the lifeline of Mumbai. Currently, common people are not allowed to board Mumbai suburban trains, which are being operated only for the people employed in essential sectors and government services.

Local trains operations were shut down in April this year during the ravaging second wave of COVID-19 in the state of Maharashtra.





