As Mumbai gears up for resuming suburban train services for the fully vaccinated public from August 15, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Wednesday started with an offline verification process for fully vaccinated people and issuing monthly passes at 53 railway stations.

According to a PTI report, as many as 17,759 monthly passes for travel by local trains were issued in Mumbai on Wednesday after verification. A total of 18,324 passengers underwent the verification process at BMC help desks at 53 railway stations between 7 am to 3 pm, and 17,758 passengers -- 12,771 on the Central Railway and 4,987 on Western Railway -- were issued train passes, the civic body said.

Help Desk at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station.

Help Desks to verify the eligibility to travel in local train have been provided at various station in coordination with State Government.

Passengers are requested to avail this facility pic.twitter.com/WTmw0F5Pfz — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) August 12, 2021





Help Desks to verify the eligibility to travel in local train have been provided at various stations in coordination with the state government, Central Railway tweeted.

"Government allowing people who have been fully vaccinated with both doses and lapsing of 14 days after the second dose of vaccine to travel by suburban trains in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region from 15.8.2021. People are requested to avail the monthly season tickets (MST)in an orderly manner 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟏.𝟖.𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 by following the government guidelines. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐒𝐓 𝐬𝐨 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐛𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟓.𝟖.𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐲. So plan accordingly and buy your MST from the nearest station," Central Railway said in a tweet.

Here is the list of help desks

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station.

Bhivpuri Road Railway Station.

Vashi Railway Station.

Thane Station.

Kalyan Railway Station

Who is eligible to travel in Mumbai local train from 15 August?

Those who have completed 14 days after the second dose of vaccine will get passes after verification of Vaccination Final Certificate and photo ID, the BMC had announced earlier

