Mumbai local train travel: Buy your train passes from the nearest station

"Government allowing people who have been fully vaccinated with both doses and lapsing of 14 days after the second dose of vaccine to travel by suburban trains in the Mumbai Metropolitan Region from 15.8.2021. People are requested to avail the monthly season tickets (MST)in an orderly manner 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟏.𝟖.𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 by following the government guidelines. 𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐯𝐚𝐥𝐢𝐝𝐢𝐭𝐲 𝐨𝐟 𝐌𝐒𝐓 𝐬𝐨 𝐩𝐮𝐫𝐜𝐡𝐚𝐬𝐞𝐝 𝐰𝐢𝐥𝐥 𝐛𝐞 𝐟𝐫𝐨𝐦 𝟏𝟓.𝟖.𝟐𝟎𝟐𝟏 𝐨𝐧𝐥𝐲. So plan accordingly and buy your MST from the nearest station," Central Railway said in a tweet.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}