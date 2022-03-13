This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mumbai local train update: Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Trans harbour line from 10.00 am to 4.30 pm
Mumbaikar's today will face a difficult time as the lifeline of the city, the Mumbai suburban services will be controlled by the Central Railway and Western Railway zones of Indian Railways for a total duration of five hours as it will be carrying out maintenance works in the various sections of the Mumbai local train network.
Here is the full list of various blocks to be there in the Mumbai local train network today to be there along with the timings:
Thane-Kalyan Up and Dn fast lines from 09.00 am to 5.00 pm
Down fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 08.16 am to 04.17 pm will be diverted on Dn slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations halting as per their respective schedule halts. These services will arrive destination 10 minutes later than their schedule arrival.
Up fast/semi-fast services leaving Kalyan from 08.40 am to 04.58 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations halting as per their respective schedule halts. These services will arrive destination 10 minutes later than their schedule arrival.
Kurla-Vashi Up and Down harbour lines from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm
Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 10.34 am to 03.54 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 10.16 am to 03.47 pm will remain cancelled.
However, Special services will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus and Kurla & Panvel and Vashi during the block period.
Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Trans harbour line from 10.00 am to 4.30 pm.
Meanwhile, to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken on Up and Down slow lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations from 10.00 hrs to 15.00 hrs today.
During the block period, all suburban trains will be operated on FAST lines between Santacruz and Goregaon stations. All slow suburban trains will avail double halt at Vile Parle Platform No. 5/6 on the Fast corridor and will not halt at Ram Mandir station in either directions. Some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block. Detailed information to this effect is available with concerned Station Masters.
“These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused," according to the Indian Railways.
