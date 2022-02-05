Mumbai local train update: 350 trains cancelled by Central Railway. Full list

Listen to this article Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio

Indian Railways' Central Railway(CR) zone will carry out a 72-hour mega block from the intervening night of Friday and Saturday for adding two new lines between Thane and Diva stations located near Mumbai on its suburban network. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The Central Railway said the block on its fast corridor between Thane and Diva stations will start from February 5 at midnight and will carry on till February 7 midnight.

Trains will run on Slow line

On Existing 5th line and 6th line between Thane and Diva from 00.00 hrs of 5.2.2022 to (Friday/Saturday midnight 12 am) to 00.00 hrs of 7.2.2022 (Monday/Tuesday midnight 12 am) 72 hours.

On Existing Up fast line from 00.00 hrs (midnight 12 am) of 5.2.2022 to 04.00 am of 6.2.2022 (28 hrs)

Due to this the working of Mail/Express and Suburban trains during the block period will be as under:

• Up Mail/Express and Up fast suburban trains leaving Kalyan from 23.10 hrs (11.10 pm) of 4.2.2022 to 04.00 hrs (4.00 am) of 6.2.2022 will be diverted on Up slow line between Kalyan and Mulund and will not halt at Thane station.

• From 6.2.2022 Up fast trains will run on newly laid Up fast line via Kalva platform No.4 and New tunnel-1

• Down Mail/Express trains leaving LTT and arriving at Thane from 23.10 hrs (11.10 pm) of 4.2.2022 to till completion of block will be diverted on Down fast line between Mulund and Kalyan station via Thane Platform No.5

• Up and Down slow line suburban services will run via newly laid Up and Down slow lines i.e. Thane – Kalva – Mumbra – Diva on proper route

• During the block period MEMU services between Vasai Road /Panvel /Roha will run on a special timetable given below (Regular Timetable for Central Railway MEMU services will remain cancelled except Western Railway MEMU services)

• Down fast suburban services will run on newly laid Dn fast line via New Platform No.3 of Kalva station, Mumbra platform No.3 and Diva proper platform No.3

• Existing Down and Up fast lines between Thane – Diva via Parsik tunnel will be commissioned as 5th and 6th lines

• On 5.2.2022 about 175 timetabled suburban trains will remain cancelled, however few suburban trains will run as specials.

MEMU services cancelled on 5.2.2022, 6.2.2022 and 7.2.2022

01338/01337 Dombivali – Boisar – Vasai Road

01339/01340 Vasai – Diva – Vasai Road

01341/01342 Vasai Road – Diva –Vasai Road

01343/01344 Vasai Road – Diva –Vasai Road

01345 Vasai Road – Diva

01357/01358 Vasai Road – Diva –Vasai Road

01347/01348 Diva – Roha – Diva

01349 Diva – Roha

01346 Roha – Diva

01353/01354 Diva – Panvel – Diva

01355/01356 Diva – Pen - Diva

01352/01351 Pen – Diva - Pen

Western Railway MEMU services that WILL RUN on 5.2.2022, 6.2.2022 & 7.2.2022

09284 Dahanu Road – Panvel

09285 Panvel – Vasai Road

09287/09288 Panvel – Vasai Road – Panvel

09286 Vasai Road – Panvel

09281 Panvel – Dahanu road

In addition to Western Railway MEMU services following special MEMU services WILL RUN on 5.2.2022, 6.2.2022 & 7.2.2022

(I) Roha – Panvel – Roha MEMU services

Panvel – Roha Special -1 leaving Panvel at 08.25 hrs and arrive Roha at 10.10 hrs

Roha – Panvel Special -2 leaving Roha at 06.30 hrs and arrive Panvel at 08.15 hrs

Panvel –Roha special -3 leaving Panvel at 18.05 hrs and arrive Roha at 19.50 hrs

Roha – Panvel Special -4 leaving Roha at 16.15 hrs and arrive Panvel at 17.55 hrs

(II) Pen – Panvel – Vasai Road MEMU services

Vasai Road – Panvel special-1 leaving Vasai Road at 09.25 hrs and arrive Panvel at 11.10 hrs

Pen- Vasai Road special -2 leaving Pen at 06.35 hrs, Panvel at 07.29 hrs and arrive Vasai Road at 09.15 hrs

Vasai Road – Panvel special-3 leaving Vasai Road at 13.15 hrs and arrive Panvel at 15.00 hrs

Panvel – Vasai Road special -4 leaving Panvel at 11.20 hrs and arrive Vasai Road at 13.05 hrs

Vasai Road – Pen special-5 leaving Vasai Road at 17.50 hrs, at Panvel 19.34 hrs and arrive at Pen at 20.30 hrs

Panvel – Vasai Road special -6 leaving Panvel at 15.10 hrs and arrive Vasai Road at 16.55 hrs

