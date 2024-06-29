Mumbai local train update: 5-hour Jumbo block between Borivali-Ram Mandir station on June 30, check timing

Mumbai local train update: There will remain a five hour block between Borivali and Ram Mandir stations on June 30, Sunday for maintenance work

Livemint, Written By Sharmila Bhadoria
First Published09:11 AM IST
Western Railways to hold jumbo block between Borivali and Ram Mandir railway stations on Sunday.
Mumbai local train updates: The Western Railways will operate a 5-hour-long block on up and down fast lines between Borivali and Ram Mandir railway station from 10 am to 3 pm on Sunday, 30 June. The massive block would be operated to carry out the maintenance work.

The railway will carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment to maintain smooth train operations in the coming days, said Western Railways in a statement.

Jumbo block between Borivali and Ram Mandir station

“To carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a Jumbo Block of five hours will be taken o­n Up and Down Fast lines between Borivali and Ram Mandir station from 10.00 hrs to 15.00 hrs o­n Sunday, 30th June, 2024,” said Western Railways in its press release.

According to a press release issued by Shri Vineet Abhishek – Chief Public Relations Officer of Western Railway, during the block period, all Up and Down Fast line trains will run o­n Slow lines between Borivali and Andheri stations.

The jumbo block doesn't mean a complete halt of local train operations on the route. It means that the up-and-down fast-line trains will run on slow lines between Borivali and Andheri stations. However, some suburban trains will remain cancelled during the block. A few trains between Borivali and Andheri station will be extended to Goregaon on the Harbour line.

The jumbo block is likely to impact the daily commuters on the route, hence passengers are requested to seek detailed information about the block on the said Mumbai local train route with concerned station masters.

Severe monsoon rainfall in the metro city often impacts Mumbai local operations. Hence to deal with such situation, the the railways has undertaken various pre-monsoon preparatory works on mission mode along with proper upkeep and maintenance of the mechanical, signalling, electrical assets, the Western Railway said in a statement.

 

