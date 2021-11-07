People living in Mumbai and using sub-urban services for travelling will face a difficult time as the lifeline of the city, the Mumbai local train services will be controlled by the Central Railway(CR) which operates suburban trains in Mumbai for a total duration of five hours as it will be carrying out maintenance works in the various sections of the Mumbai local train network.

Here is the full list of various blocks to be there in the Mumbai local train network today to be there along with the timings:

Central Railway will operate Mega Block on its suburban sections of Harbour and Transharbour line for carrying out maintenance work today

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm and Chunabhatti / Bandra- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai/Wadala Road from 11.34 am to 4.47 pm and Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 09.56 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 4.58 pm will remain suspended.

Thane-Vashi/Nerul Up and Dn Transharbour Line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Down services for Vashi/Nerul/Panvel leaving Thane from 10.35 am to 4.19 pm and Up services for Thane leaving Panvel/Nerul/Vashi from 10.15 am to 4.09 pm will remain suspended during the block period.

There will be no Mega block on Main Line:

However, special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

Transharbour line and Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

However, Western Railway said there will be no jumbo block today on Western Railway’s Mumbai suburban section.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.