Mumbai local train update: AC train services to start from tomorrow

Indian Railways' Western Railway(WR) zone has decided to resume the Air Conditioned(AC) trains in the Mumbai sub-urban services .

According to a railway officialof Western Railway, initially a total of10 Air Conditioned services (2 Slow services - 1 in DOWN direction between Mahalaxmi- Borivali and 1 in UP direction between Borivali- Churchgate & 8 Fast services- 4 in DOWN direction between Churchgate-Virar and 4 in UP direction between Virar-Churchgate) will operate.

The Western Railway has also decided to increase the number of special suburban services.

In order to maintain social distancing and to avoid overcrowding, Western Railway has taken the decision to increase the number of daily special suburban services from 506 to 700 with effect from 15 October by adding 194 additional services including 10 air- conditioned EMU services.

Out of the increased 194 services, 49 services during morning peak hours & 49 services during evening peak hours have been increased for the convenience of the commuters.

Out of the total 194 increased services, 51 services have been increased in Churchgate-Virar sector, 96 services increased in Borivali-Churchgate sector, 9 services increased in Bhayandar-Virar sector, 12 services increased in Nalasopara-Churchgate sector, 9 services increased in Churchgate-Bhayandar sector, 2 services in Vasai Road-Churchgate sector, 8 services in Bandra-Borivali sector and 8 services in Churchgate-Bandra sector.

The break- up of the additional services in a table is also given as under:

View Full Image The break- up of the services

It's worth mentioning that after complete closure due to COVID-19 lockdown since 23 March, Western Railway on the request of Govt of Maharashtra, had commenced the selected services of special suburban trains from 15 June, 2020 on the Mumbai suburban section.

The services were gradually increased for the convenience of passengers and to avoid crowding and maintain social distancing. The latest increase was implemented from 28th September, 2020, when the total services were increased from 500 to 506 by adding 6 more services including two Ladies' Special services over WR's suburban section.

The Western Railways has said that on the request of the Maharashtra government permission has been granted by Ministry of Railways to differently-abled persons and cancer patients for travel by special compartment in special suburban services with valid travelling authority over Mumbai Suburban network.

According to a press statement from Chief Public Relation Officer (CPRO) Western Railway, Sumit Thakur, "On the request of government of Maharashtra on October 8, permission has been granted by Ministry of Railways, Government of India to differently-abled persons and Cancer Patients for travel by special compartment in special suburban services with valid travelling authority over Mumbai Suburban network."

Considering the present scenario of pandemic, the special suburban trains and stations over WR, are regularly sanitized & cleaned to upkeep proper hygiene. All commuters as permitted by Govt of Maharashtra, are requested by Western Railway to follow social distancing norms and wear mask, while travelling in special suburban trains. Only specific Categories should travel in these special trains, as permitted by Govt of Maharashtra.

