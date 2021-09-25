Indian Railways’ Central Railway(CR) and Western Railway(WR) zone has decided to allow candidates appearing in the Maharashtra Public Service Commission( MPSC ) exam to board the local train services in Mumbai today.

"For the convenience of candidates appearing for Common Entrance Test (CET) exam & Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam, competent authority has accorded approval to permit the candidates to travel by local train services in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR)," according to the press release by Indian Railways.

“The candidates who are appearing for Common Entrance Test (CET) exam upto 10 October and the candidates appearing for Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam scheduled on 25 September will be issued with suburban train tickets on production of valid hall ticket issued by the concerned authorities," the statement further added.

Meanwhile, in a separate statement issued by the Central Railway said,"For the convenience of candidates appearing for Common Entrance Test (CET) exam & Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam, competent authority has accorded approval to permit the candidates to travel by local train services in Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR).

The candidates who are appearing for Common Entrance Test (CET) exam upto 10 October and the candidates appearing for Maharashtra Public Service Commission (MPSC) exam scheduled on 25 September will be issued with suburban train tickets on production of valid hall tickets issued by the concerned authorities.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.