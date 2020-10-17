MUMBAI : To cope up with physical distancing and avoid overcrowding ahead of the festive season, Indian Railways’ Central Railway has added 225 more suburban services to the existing 481 from 19 October. Now, the Central Railway will be running 706 services every day from Monday.

"CR to add 225 suburban services to the existing 481, making it total 706 from 19.10.2020 for staff as notified by Government of Maharashtra and approved by Ministry of Railways," read Central Railway CPRO's tweet.





Central Railway's Mumbai Suburban Network, Local train services now increased to a total of 706 services for Essential Staff as identified by State Government & approved by Ministry of Railways- Harbour & Trans Harbour TimeTable from19.10.2020 click here👇https://t.co/FUPSGTVV1K — Central Railway (@Central_Railway) October 17, 2020

View Full Image Here's the suburban time table for essential staff for Harbour and trans-harbour line.

View Full Image Here's the suburban time table for essential staff for Harbour and trans-harbour line.

View Full Image Here's the suburban time table for essential staff for Main line

View Full Image Here's the suburban time table for essential staff for Main line

Earlier on 14 October, an additional 28 services were added to the existing 453 services. “Central Railway currently operates 453 special suburban services for staff as notified by Government of Maharashtra. In order to maintain social distancing and avoid crowding, Central Railway has taken the decision to increase the number of daily special suburban services from 453 to 481 from 15th October, 2020," a press release from the Central Railway stated.

All commuters travelling on these routes have been directed by the Maharashtra government to follow the social distancing norms and wear masks while boarding, alighting at railway stations.

Meanwhile, Maharashtra's coronavirus tally on 16 October increased to 15,76,062 with 11,447 fresh cases coming to light.

As per the state health official, Maharashtra also reported 306 fatalities during the day, taking death toll to 41,502, he said.

A total of 13,885 patients were discharged, taking the tally of recovered persons to 13,44,368.

The number of active patients in the state stands at 1,89,715.

Mumbai city reported 1,823 cases during the day, which pushed its overall case count to 2,38,544, while its death toll rose to 9,638 with 37 deaths being reported on Friday.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Share Via