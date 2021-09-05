Mumbai local train update: Central Railway announces mega block today. Details here2 min read . 06:54 AM IST
- Indian Railways' Central Railway zone announces mega block on its suburban section for carrying out maintenance works
Indian Railways' Central Railway zone will operate mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out maintenance works today for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works. Due to this mega block, sub-urban train services will remain affected in Mumbai today.
Thane-Kalyan Up and Down fast lines from 10.40 am to 3.40 pm
Down fast services leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.37 am to 2.48 pm will be diverted on Dn slow line between Thane and Kalyan stations halting at all stations between Thane and Kalyan stations. These services will arrive destination 10 minutes later than their schedule arrival.
Up fast/semi-fast services leaving Kalyan from 10.26 am to 3.19 pm will be diverted on Up slow line between Kalyan and Thane stations halting at all stations and further re-diverted on Up fast line at Mulund halting as per their respective schedule halts. These services will arrive destination 10 minutes later than their schedule arrival.
Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm and Chunabhatti / Bandra- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm
Down Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 11.34 am to 4.47 pm and
Down Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 09.56 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.
Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and
Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 4.58 pm will remain suspended.
However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.
Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period.
These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.
