Indian Railways' Central Railway zone which operates local train services in Mumbai has increased the number of special services in the city.

Central Railway currently operates 431 special suburban services for staff as notified by Government of Maharashtra. In order to maintain social distancing and avoid crowding, Central Railway has decided to increase the number of daily special suburban services from 431 to 453 . There is no change in the schedule of existing 431 special suburban services.

Here are the breakup of the new special services introduced by the Central Railway:

The additional 22 services will have stoppages at stations as indicated below:

CSMT-Kasara specials will halt at all stations except Thansit and Umbermali.

CSMT-Karjat specials will halt at all stations except Shelu.

CSMT-Panvel specials will halt at all stations except Reay Road, Cotton Green, King’s Circle, Chunabhatti and Manasarovar stations.

Earlier, Central Railway zone has incresed additional services of Mumbai suburban trains to the existing 355 services starting on 24 September. The increase in number will help the Mumbaikars to travel by following all the social distancing normas at the time of covid-19.

In order to maintain social distancing and avoid overcrowding, Central Railway has taken the decision to increase the number of daily special suburban services from 355 to 423 from 24 September.





