Mumbai local train update: Central Railway increases its suburban services from today. Check route details2 min read . Updated: 24 Sep 2020, 12:11 PM IST
Indian Railways' Central Railway zone currently operates 355 services and will add additional 68 special suburban services for essential services staff
Indian Railways' Central Railway zone will operate additional services of Mumbai suburban trains to the existing 355 services starting from today. The increase in number will help the Mumbaikars to travel by following all the social distancing normas at the time of covid-19.
Central Railway currently operates 355 special suburban services for essential services staff as notified by the Government of Maharashtra. In order to maintain social distancing and avoid overcrowding, Central Railway has taken the decision to increase the number of daily special suburban services from 355 to 423 from 24 September.
Break up of additional 68 services (Main line 46 services and Harbour line 22 services):
- 9 services (5 Dn & 4 Up) from/to Kasara
- 6 services (3 Dn & 3 Up) from/to Kasara-Kalyan
- 9 services (4 Dn & 5 Up) from/to Karjat
- 2 services (1 Dn & 1 Up) from/to Thane-Karjat
- 2 services (1 Dn & 1 Up) from/to Kalyan-Karjat
- 3 services (2 Dn & 1 Up) from/to Ambernath
- 5 services (2 Dn & 3 Up) from/to Kalyan
- 4 services (2 Dn & 2 Up) from/to Thane
- 6 services (3 Dn & 3 Up) from/to Kurla
- 14 services (8 Dn & 6 Up) from/to Panvel
- 8 services (3 Dn & 5 Up) from/to Vashi
Breakup of total 423 services (Main line 329, Harbour line 92, Transharbour line 02):
- 72 services (37 Dn & 35 Up) from/to Thane
- 24 services (11 Dn & 13 Up) from/to Dombivali
- 14 services (7 Dn & 7 Up) from /to Kurla
- 82 services (41 Dn & 41 Up) from/to Kalyan
- 20 services (10 Dn & 10 Up) from/to Titwala
- 41 services (21 Dn & 20 Up) from/to Kasara
- 45 services (22 Dn & 23 Up) from/to Karjat
- 24 services (12 Dn & 12 Up) from/to Badlapur
- 7 services (4 Dn & 3 Up) from/to Ambernath
- 84 services (43 Dn& 41 Up) from/to Panvel
- 8 services (3 Dn & 4 Up) from/to Vashi
- 2 services (1 Dn & 1 Up) from/to Vashi on Transharbour line
Central Railway on the request of the Government of Maharashtra, had commenced the selected services of special suburban trains from 15th June, 2020 on the Mumbai suburban section. The services were gradually increased for the convenience of passengers and to avoid crowding and maintain social distancing.
All commuters as permitted by the Government of Maharashtra are requested to follow social distancing norms and wear masks, while boarding, alighting at railway stations and travelling in special suburban trains.
Click here to read the Mint ePapermint is now on Telegram. Join mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated