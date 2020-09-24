Indian Railways' Central Railway zone will operate additional services of Mumbai suburban trains to the existing 355 services starting from today. The increase in number will help the Mumbaikars to travel by following all the social distancing normas at the time of covid-19.

Central Railway currently operates 355 special suburban services for essential services staff as notified by the Government of Maharashtra. In order to maintain social distancing and avoid overcrowding, Central Railway has taken the decision to increase the number of daily special suburban services from 355 to 423 from 24 September.

Central Railway currently operates 355 special suburban services for essential services staff as notified by the Government of Maharashtra. In order to maintain social distancing and avoid overcrowding, Central Railway has taken the decision to increase the number of daily special suburban services from 355 to 423 from 24 September.

Break up of additional 68 services (Main line 46 services and Harbour line 22 services):

9 services (5 Dn & 4 Up) from/to Kasara

6 services (3 Dn & 3 Up) from/to Kasara-Kalyan

9 services (4 Dn & 5 Up) from/to Karjat

2 services (1 Dn & 1 Up) from/to Thane-Karjat

2 services (1 Dn & 1 Up) from/to Kalyan-Karjat

3 services (2 Dn & 1 Up) from/to Ambernath

5 services (2 Dn & 3 Up) from/to Kalyan

4 services (2 Dn & 2 Up) from/to Thane

6 services (3 Dn & 3 Up) from/to Kurla

14 services (8 Dn & 6 Up) from/to Panvel

8 services (3 Dn & 5 Up) from/to Vashi Breakup of total 423 services (Main line 329, Harbour line 92, Transharbour line 02):

72 services (37 Dn & 35 Up) from/to Thane

24 services (11 Dn & 13 Up) from/to Dombivali

14 services (7 Dn & 7 Up) from /to Kurla

82 services (41 Dn & 41 Up) from/to Kalyan

20 services (10 Dn & 10 Up) from/to Titwala

41 services (21 Dn & 20 Up) from/to Kasara

45 services (22 Dn & 23 Up) from/to Karjat

24 services (12 Dn & 12 Up) from/to Badlapur

7 services (4 Dn & 3 Up) from/to Ambernath

84 services (43 Dn& 41 Up) from/to Panvel

8 services (3 Dn & 4 Up) from/to Vashi

2 services (1 Dn & 1 Up) from/to Vashi on Transharbour line Central Railway on the request of the Government of Maharashtra, had commenced the selected services of special suburban trains from 15th June, 2020 on the Mumbai suburban section. The services were gradually increased for the convenience of passengers and to avoid crowding and maintain social distancing.

All commuters as permitted by the Government of Maharashtra are requested to follow social distancing norms and wear masks, while boarding, alighting at railway stations and travelling in special suburban trains.

