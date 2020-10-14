Home >News >India >Mumbai local train update: Central Railway increases suburban services to 481. Check routes, timings
People on board a suburban local train at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus after the Central Railway resumed local train services for essential staff, in Mumbai on Monday. (Photo: Anshuman Poyrekar/HT)
1 min read . Updated: 14 Oct 2020, 08:47 PM IST Written By Meghna Sen

  • An additional 28 services have been added to the existing 453 services
  • All commuters as permitted by Maharashtra govt have to follow the social distancing norms and wear masks, while boarding, alighting at railway stations and travelling in special suburban trains

To avoid crowding and maintain social distancing, Indian Railways’ Central Railway has decided to increase the number of suburban services to 481 for their staff, as notified by the Maharashtra government from October 15.

An additional 28 services have been added to the existing 453 services. “Central Railway currently operates 453 special suburban services for staff as notified by Government of Maharashtra. In order to maintain social distancing and avoid crowding, Central Railway has taken the decision to increase the number of daily special suburban services from 453 to 481 from 15th October, 2020," a press release from the Central Railway stated.

The statement also said: “The time table is being prepared for additional 219 suburban services to make it to 700 suburban services shortly."

Here's the revised suburban time table.
All commuters travelling in these trains will have to wear masks.
Meanwhile, all commuters as permitted by Maharashtra government have to follow the social distancing norms and wear masks, while boarding, alighting at railway stations and travelling in special suburban trains.

The Western Railway zone has also decided to run 194 additional trains for people engaged in essential services from 15 October. Also, the WR zone has decided to resume the Air Conditioned trains in the Mumbai sub-urban services. As per a railway official, initially a total of 10 AC services (2 Slow services - 1 in DOWN direction between Mahalaxmi- Borivali and 1 in UP direction between Borivali- Churchgate & 8 Fast services- 4 in DOWN direction between Churchgate-Virar and 4 in UP direction between Virar-Churchgate) will operate.

Earlier, Central Railway zone has incresed additional services of Mumbai suburban trains to the existing 453 services. The increase in number will help the Mumbaikars to travel by following all the social distancing normas at the time of covid-19.

