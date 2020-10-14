The Western Railway zone has also decided to run 194 additional trains for people engaged in essential services from 15 October. Also, the WR zone has decided to resume the Air Conditioned trains in the Mumbai sub-urban services. As per a railway official, initially a total of 10 AC services (2 Slow services - 1 in DOWN direction between Mahalaxmi- Borivali and 1 in UP direction between Borivali- Churchgate & 8 Fast services- 4 in DOWN direction between Churchgate-Virar and 4 in UP direction between Virar-Churchgate) will operate.