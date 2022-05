Indian Railways' Central Railway(CR) zone will operate Mega Block on Transharbour line for removal of RH girders for Subway at Km 36/09-36/11 between Thane and Airoli stations on today from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

The Mega Block will also be there on Down Transharbour line services to Vashi / Nerul / Panvel leaving Thane from 10.20 am to 4.40 pm and Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel / Nerul / Vashi from 9.48 am to 4.19 pm will remain suspended.

However there will be no mega block on Main Line between CSMT – KYN and on Harbour Line between CSMT – Panvel / Goregaon sections.

"Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to this block," Central Railway said in a statement.