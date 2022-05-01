Mumbai local train update: Central Railway mega block today. Details here

Mumbai local train update: Central Railway mega block today. Details here1 min read . 07:16 AM IST
- Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to this block, Central Railway said in a statement
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Indian Railways' Central Railway(CR) zone will operate Mega Block on Transharbour line for removal of RH girders for Subway at Km 36/09-36/11 between Thane and Airoli stations on today from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm
Indian Railways' Central Railway(CR) zone will operate Mega Block on Transharbour line for removal of RH girders for Subway at Km 36/09-36/11 between Thane and Airoli stations on today from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm
The Mega Block will also be there on Down Transharbour line services to Vashi / Nerul / Panvel leaving Thane from 10.20 am to 4.40 pm and Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel / Nerul / Vashi from 9.48 am to 4.19 pm will remain suspended.
The Mega Block will also be there on Down Transharbour line services to Vashi / Nerul / Panvel leaving Thane from 10.20 am to 4.40 pm and Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel / Nerul / Vashi from 9.48 am to 4.19 pm will remain suspended.
However there will be no mega block on Main Line between CSMT – KYN and on Harbour Line between CSMT – Panvel / Goregaon sections.
However there will be no mega block on Main Line between CSMT – KYN and on Harbour Line between CSMT – Panvel / Goregaon sections.
"Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to this block," Central Railway said in a statement.
"Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused due to this block," Central Railway said in a statement.