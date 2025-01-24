Mumbai local update: Suburban train operations will remain affected on the intervening night of January 25 and 26 due to a mega block on six lines operated by Central Railway. Operations of many long-distance trains will also be hampered during the mega block.

The six-hour-long block will be imposed for the ongoing work of reconstruction of Carnac Bridge near Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus station, updated DRM Mumbai CR on Friday.

Mumbai suburban services to and from CSMT may not be available during the mega block period, between 11:30 pm and 5:30 am. During the blokc period, six lines from CSMT and two lines of Harbour Line, local lines and main express lines will remain shut.

Mumbai Local Train update: Key routes affected due to blockade Suburban services will remain closed between main line, ie UP and DOWN SLOW and FAST lines between Byculla and CSMT. The services will not be available during the mega block.

Mega rail block will hamper suburban rail services on certain routes on January 25-26

UP and DOWN Harbour lines between Vadala Road and CSMT will also remain inoperational during the mega block.

Mumbai railway block: How many long-distance trains will be affected? According to CPRO, around 14 long-distance trains will be affected due to the block. Eleven trains arriving in Mumbai CSMT will be terminated to Dadar station. Additionally, two trains, which are scheduled to depart from CSMT will depart from Dadar station. Another train will remain at a longer halt at Ambarnath station.

The mega block was announced as a part of the Indian Railway division's demand to carry forward the reconstruction of the second span of Road Over Bridge (ROB). The block has been permitted by the Railway Board, Central Railway CRPO Swapnil Dhanraj Nila told ANI.

“Two mail Express trains will depart from Dadar, which includes Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to Amritsar and Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus to BSB Banaras on the intervening night of 25th and 26th at 23.38 hours and the second at 00.30 hours on 26th from Dadar. Suburban services would be shut during this period,” ANI quoted Dhanraj Nila.