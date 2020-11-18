Indian Railways' Central Railway zone has today announced that it will recommence suburban services on Nerul/Belapur-Kharkopar section with effect from 20 November.

There will be 8 suburban services, 4 each between Nerul and Kharkopar & Belapur and Kharkopar.

Earlier, the Central Railway resumed its special suburban services, which were halted in March due to COVID-19 outbreak, from June 15 on the main, harbour and trans-harbour lines for essential services staff, including government employees and police personnel.

But, it had not re-started any service on the Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line (fourth corridor).

Here are the timings of suburban train services in the Nerul/Belapur-Kharkopar section:

☞ Nerul dep 08.45 hrs Kharkopar arr 09.05 hrs

☞ Kharkopar dep 09.15 hrs Nerul arr 09.35 hrs

☞ Nerul dep 17.45 hrs Kharkopar arr 18.05 hrs

☞ Kharkopar dep 18.15 hrs Nerul arr 18.35 hrs

☞ Belapur dep 09.32 hrs Kharkopar arr 09.50 hrs

☞ Kharkopar dep 10.00 hrs Belapur arr 10.18 hrs

☞ Belapur dep 18.32 hrs Kharkopar arr 18.50 hrs

☞ Kharkopar dep 19.00 hrs Belapur arr 19.18 hrs

At present Central Railway run 1572 suburban services daily on mainline, harbour line and Transharbour line. With the addition of 8 suburban services on fourth corridor i.e. Nerul/Belapur-Kharkopar line, the total services will become 1580 from 20 November.

"Except for categories as identified by the State Government of Maharashtra and as approved by the Ministry of Railways, others are requested not to rush to the stations," the Central Railway said.

It also advised passengers to adhere to all norms and Standard Operating Procedures (SOPs) related to COVID-19 while travelling in trains.

* With inputs from agencies

