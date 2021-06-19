Indian Railways 'Central Railway zone will operate mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out maintenance works tomorrow

Here are the lines which will get affected due to this mega block by Central Railway:

Thane – Vashi/Nerul Up & Dn Trans-Harbour lines from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

During the block period, Dn trans-harbour line services for Vashi/Nerul/Panvel leaving Thane from 10.35 am to 4.19 pm and

Up trans-harbour line services for Thane leaving Panve/Nerul/Vashi from 10.12 am to 4.09 pm will remain cancelled.

Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Chunabhatti / Bandra Dn harbour line from 11.40 am to 4.40 pm and

Chunabhatti / Bandra- Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Up harbour line from 11.10 am to 4.10 pm

Dn Harbour line services to Vashi /Belapur/Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai / Vadala Road from 11.34 am to 4.47 pm and

Dn Harbour line services to Bandra/Goregaon leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.56 am to 4.43 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel/Belapur/Vashi from 9.53 am to 3.20 pm and

Up Harbour line services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Goregaon/ Bandra from 10.45 am to 4.58 pm will remain suspended.

However, Special services will run between Panvel and Kurla (Platform No.8) during the block period.

Harbour line passengers are permitted to travel via Main Line and Western Railway from 10.00 am to 6.00 pm during block period. There will no mega block on mainline.

Meanwhile, Western Railway in a statement said that to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of three hours will be taken on UP Fast lines from 23.50 hrs to 02.50 hrs and on DOWN Fast lines from 01.30 hrs to 04.30 hrs between Vasai Road and Virar stations in the intervening night of Saturday/Sunday, i.e., 19th/20 June. During the block period, UP and DOWN Mail/Express trains will be delayed by 15 minutes and Train No. 09101 Virar – Bharuch MEMU scheduled to depart at 04.35 hrs will depart from Virar at 04.50 hrs.

