Mumbai local train update: Central Railway to operate mega block. Check timings

Meanwhile, Western Railway in a statement said that to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signalling and overhead equipment, a jumbo block of three hours will be taken on UP Fast lines from 23.50 hrs to 02.50 hrs and on DOWN Fast lines from 01.30 hrs to 04.30 hrs between Vasai Road and Virar stations in the intervening night of Saturday/Sunday, i.e., 19th/20 June. During the block period, UP and DOWN Mail/Express trains will be delayed by 15 minutes and Train No. 09101 Virar – Bharuch MEMU scheduled to depart at 04.35 hrs will depart from Virar at 04.50 hrs.