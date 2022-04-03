This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Mumbai local train update: Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Down Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain suspended.
Indian Railways' Central Railway(CR), will operate Mega Block on its harbour line for carrying out various engineering and maintenance works on Sunday.
Panvel- Vashi Up and Dn harbour lines from 11.05 am to 4.05 pm
(Excluding Belapur/Nerul-Kharkopar line)
Up Harbour line services towards Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 10.33 am to 3.49 pm and Down Harbour line services to Panvel/Belapur leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 9.45 am to 3.12 pm will remain suspended.
Up Transharbour line services towards Thane leaving Panvel from 11.02 am to 3.53 pm and Dn Transharbour line services towards Panvel leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 3.20 pm will remain suspended.
Special local trains will run on Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai – Vashi section during the block period.
Trans-harbour line services will be available between Thane-Vashi/Nerul stations during the block period.
Meanwhile, Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw on Thursday informed that the ministry has formulated various schemes for upgradation, beautification and modernization of stations in Indian Railways.
These schemes for the improvement of railways include Model, Modern and Adarsh Station Scheme.
In a written reply in Rajya Sabha, Vaishnaw said that the 'Model' station scheme was in vogue from 1999 to 2008. Initially, one station per division of Indian Railways was selected under the scheme. In the year 2006, the criteria were revised to include all 'A' and 'B' category stations on the basis of the annual passenger earnings under the scheme.
Under this scheme, 594 stations were selected for degradation, out of these, 590 stations have already been developed, so the remaining four stations, Sambalpur Road station and Alnavar station have been dropped from the scheme, while Ultadanga and Mal Bazar Stations have been closed, he said.
'Modern' station scheme was in vogue from 2006-07 to 2007-08. Under this scheme, 637 stations were selected for up-gradation which have already been developed.
