2 min read . Updated: 11 Oct 2020, 06:25 AM IST Livemint , Edited By Tamal Nandi

  • Indian Railways'Central Railway zone would operate mega block on suburban rail network today on account of maintenance work
  • These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety

Indian Railways 'Central Railway zone will operate mega block on its suburban sections for carrying out maintenance works today.

Here are the lines which will get affected due to this mega block by Central Railway:

Matunga - Mulund Up and Dn slow lines from 10.00 am to 3.00 pm

Special services on Dn slow line leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus from 9.30 am to 2.40 pm will be diverted on Dn fast line between Matunga and Mulund stations, halting as per respective scheduled halts, further rediverted on Dn slow line from Mulund.

Special services on Up slow line leaving Thane from 10.01 am to 2.53 pm will be diverted on Up fast line between Mulund and Matunga stations, halting as per respective scheduled halts, further rediverted on Up slow line from Matunga.

Kurla - Vashi Up and Dn harbour lines from 10.05 am to 3.05 pm

Dn Harbour line special services to Vashi /Panvel leaving Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai from 09.45 am to 2.30 pm will remain suspended.

Up Harbour line special services for Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Mumbai leaving Panvel from 09.45 am to 02.15 pm will remain suspended.

However, Special services will run between Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus – Kurla stations and between Vashi - Panvel stations during the block period.

The Western Railway zone has also issued a statement stating that to carry out maintenance work of tracks, signaling & overhead equipment, a jumbo block of four hours and thirty minutes will be taken on UP & DOWN slow lines between Borivali and Bhayander from 10.30am to 03.00 pm on Sunday, 11 October.

During the block period, all Up slow line trains will be operated on Up fast line i.e. from Virar / Vasai Road to Borivali / Goregaon and all Virar bound Down slow line trains will be operated on Down fast line i.e from Goregaon to Vasai Road / Virar stations. Passengers are requested to please take note of the above arrangements.

These maintenance mega blocks are essential for infrastructure upkeep and safety. Passengers are requested to bear with the Railway Administration for the inconvenience caused.

